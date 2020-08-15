Society

Power outages in East Bay affecting nearly 4,000 customers

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of people are without power in the East Bay after reports of two separate outages.

According to PG&E's website, two of the biggest outages are affecting more than 700 customers in Martinez and nearly 2,700 in Concord.

Crews are working to determine the cause of these outages and at this time there is no estimated time of restoration.

Earlier this week the state issued a Flex Alert, warning residents that this week's heat wave could put a strain on the state's power grid.

