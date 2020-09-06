heat wave

Without energy conservation, rotating power outages 'likely' amid dangerous Bay Area heat wave, CA ISO says

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Alameda's Municipal Power says outages are likely Sunday as the Bay Area braces for a dangerous heat wave likely to bring triple-digits to much of the region.

California's Independent Systems Operator is projecting "energy shortfalls" because of the record temperatures.

For Alameda residents, rotating outages are likely to occur every 30 minutes.

The utility company says the first three affected locations would be west of Sherman to 9th Street, east of Sherman to Paru, south to Dayton, parts of Marina Village, areas east of Broadway and north and west areas of Bay Farm.

A statewide Flex Alert is in effect Sunday and Monday to encourage power conservation to avoid outages.



In a statement Sunday, California ISO said, "consumers should prepare for the likelihood of rotating outages."

The Flex Alert is in effect from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

"Temperatures during this current heat storm are expected to peak today, pushing demand for energy beyond levels of available supply. There is currently not a sufficient supply of energy to meet the high amounts of demand during the heatwave," the agency said in a statement.

They say power outages are likely between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday if Californians neglect conservation efforts.

The agency reiterated power conservation last month helped prevent power outages.

To help limit outages, Californians are asked to set their air conditioning to 78 degrees, turn off unnecessary lights, close blinds and drapes and use fans.

Amid the extreme heat, PG&E is also warning of power shutoffs in 17 California counties, including Sonoma and Napa counties.



This warning comes ahead of a forecasted "offshore dry wind event," the utility said Sunday morning.

Affected customers would receive a 48-hour warning tonight, PG&E said.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff could occur Monday and Tuesday and could affect about 103,000 customers in the North Bay and Sierra Foothills, according to PG&E.

Affected customers would receive notification by text, email and call, beginning late this afternoon.

