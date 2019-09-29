Power restored after outage affected thousands of PG&E customers in East Bay

Nearly all customers affected by outage in parts of Albany, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Kensington, Oakland, San Pablo & Richmond have been restored. Crews working safely and quickly as possible to restore all others. Thank you for your patience. — PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 29, 2019

Power was restored after more than 45,000 PG&E customers were without electricity Sunday morning in the East Bay.About 25,000 customers in Berkeley, 19,000 in El Cerrito and 3,500 in Richmond were affected.PG&E officials said power was restored around 11 a.m.Around 10:15 a.m., BART officials said the downtown Berkeley station was reopened and they are in the process of restoring normal service.Around 9 a.m., there was a 20-minute delay in both directions on the Richmond line. Passengers were still able to get in and out through the North Berkeley or Ashby stations.It's unclear what caused this major outage.