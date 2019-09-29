Power restored after outage affected thousands of PG&E customers in East Bay

Power was restored after more than 45,000 PG&E customers were without electricity Sunday morning in the East Bay.

About 25,000 customers in Berkeley, 19,000 in El Cerrito and 3,500 in Richmond were affected.

PG&E officials said power was restored around 11 a.m.

Around 10:15 a.m., BART officials said the downtown Berkeley station was reopened and they are in the process of restoring normal service.

Around 9 a.m., there was a 20-minute delay in both directions on the Richmond line. Passengers were still able to get in and out through the North Berkeley or Ashby stations.



It's unclear what caused this major outage.
