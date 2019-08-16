Power restored to 61,000 PG&E customers in Marin County

By Jobina Fortson
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The power is finally back for more than 60,000 people in the North Bay. The outage impacted Sausalito, Corte Madera, Larkspur and other areas overnight.

As of 11:30 Thursday night, the PG&E outage map showed over 20,000 customers without power in Marin County. About an hour later PG&E bumped that number up to 61,000 customers. Power was fully restored at 1:29 a.m.



Crews rushed to put out stop signs all over the county at intersections for drivers.

PG&E is also reminding customers that in a major outage like this, please do not call 911 unless you have an emergency.
