Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday

The final Powerball drawing of 2021 is set for Wednesday night and it's the third-largest jackpot seen this year.

The jackpot is now up to an estimated $441 million, with a cash option of 317.5 million.

The prize grew after no one won Monday's drawing for a $416 million jackpot.

The winning numbers for Monday were 36-38-45-62-64 Powerball:19 Multiplier 2X

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

The last winning jackpot came back on October 4 with a prize of nearly $700 million.

A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers. The jackpot at the time rose to $699.8 million, making it the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
