Convicted Vallejo kidnapper may cross examine alleged rape victim in preliminary hearing

A preliminary hearing begins on Wednesday for the man already convicted in the bizarre 2015 kidnapping of a Vallejo woman. And the man at the center of it all could cross examine his alleged victims. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
A preliminary hearing begins on Wednesday for the man already convicted in the bizarre 2015 kidnapping of a Vallejo woman. And the man at the center of it all could cross examine his alleged victims.

Matthew Muller pleaded guilty in 2017 on federal charges for kidnapping Denise Huskins. He is serving a 40 year sentence.

Vallejo police initially called the case a hoax.

TIMELINE: Denise Huskins Vallejo kidnapping case

Wednesday's hearing will decide whether there's enough evidence for Muller to stand trial on state charges.

He's charged with six felonies, including kidnapping for ransom, forcible rape and false imprisonment.

RELATED: Vallejo reaches tentative $2.5M settlement in Denise Huskins kidnapping case

Muller is acting as his own attorney, so there's a chance he'll cross examine Huskins, who is on the witness list.

Huskins' husband, Aaron Quinn, who was her boyfriend at the time of the kidnapping says the couple is ready.

ABC7 News will be in court and bring you the very latest.

