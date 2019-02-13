VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --A preliminary hearing is underway for a man already convicted in the bizarre 2015 kidnapping of a Vallejo woman.
So far the man at the center of it all who is representing himself says he has no questions for his victims.
Matthew Muller pleaded guilty in 2017 on federal charges for kidnapping Denise Huskins. He is serving a 40-year sentence.
Vallejo Police initially called the case a hoax.
Today's hearing will decide whether there's enough evidence for Muller to stand trial on state charges.
He's charged with six felonies, including kidnapping for ransom, forcible rape, and false imprisonment.
Muller is acting as his own attorney, wearing a suit while shackled at his ankles.
Huskins' husband, Aaron Quinn, who was her boyfriend at the time of the kidnapping, testified this morning.
When given the opportunity to cross-examine him, Muller said he had no questions.
Huskins will testify next.
