Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper Matthew Muller

A preliminary hearing is underway for a man already convicted in the bizarre 2015 kidnapping of a Vallejo woman. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
A preliminary hearing is underway for a man already convicted in the bizarre 2015 kidnapping of a Vallejo woman.

So far the man at the center of it all who is representing himself says he has no questions for his victims.

RELATED: Convicted Vallejo kidnapper will not cross-examine his alleged rape victim

Matthew Muller pleaded guilty in 2017 on federal charges for kidnapping Denise Huskins. He is serving a 40-year sentence.

Vallejo Police initially called the case a hoax.

Today's hearing will decide whether there's enough evidence for Muller to stand trial on state charges.

TIMELINE: Denise Huskins Vallejo kidnapping case

He's charged with six felonies, including kidnapping for ransom, forcible rape, and false imprisonment.

Muller is acting as his own attorney, wearing a suit while shackled at his ankles.

Huskins' husband, Aaron Quinn, who was her boyfriend at the time of the kidnapping, testified this morning.

RELATED: Vallejo reaches tentative $25M settlement in Denise Huskins kidnapping case

When given the opportunity to cross-examine him, Muller said he had no questions.

Huskins will testify next.

For more stories, photos, and video on this case, visit this page.
