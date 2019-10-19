Preliminary magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles Cupertino area

(USGS)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 2.8 earthquake was reported near Cupertino Saturday morning.

According to the USGS, the quake was reported about 3 miles west of Cupertino.

No serious damage was reported.

