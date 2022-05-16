Politics

President Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs

EMBED <>More Videos

President Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs

WASHINGTON -- The Biden Administration announced a plan to ease the burden of housing costs. The administration said the goal is to close the housing supply gap over time.

Some of the things the plan is designed to accomplish include closing America's housing supply shortfall in five years.

The plan could create and preserve hundreds of thousands of affordable housing units in the next three years.

By the end of 2022, the Biden Administration would like to finish construction on the most new homes in any year since 2006.

For the full details of the housing supply action plan, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe bidenaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police release names of victims killed in mass shooting at supermarket
Parents of missing Oakley woman believe daughter is still alive
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
California bill aims to help street food vendors
A total blood moon eclipse is happening this weekend: How to watch
Sheriff: 1 killed, 5 others wounded in shooting at SoCal church
SF's iconic Bay to Breakers race returns after pandemic hiatus
Show More
10 killed in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies
Plane crash Haulover bridge: Aircraft hits SUV while crashing
Buffalo, NY shooting suspect may have planned attack months before
Russians stymied in Ukraine; Finland favors joining NATO
More TOP STORIES News