CAMP FIRE

President Trump will travel to Northern California to visit wildfire sites

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump will travel to Northern California to visit wildfire sites and victims on Saturday.

RELATED: President Donald Trump approves expedited request for major disaster declaration during California fires

Deputy White House Press Secretary, Lindsay Walters reported, "The President will travel to California this Saturday to meet with individuals impacted by the wildfires. We will keep you updated on details as they are available."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

We have complete coverage of the Camp Fire here.
