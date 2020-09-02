Presidential debate schedule in Biden-Trump 2020 election: What to know

Debate coverage begins tonight on ABC beginning with a special edition of "20/20" at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT. Watch the first presidential debate live on ABC beginning at 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT | 6 p.m. PT. Click here for the latest updates.

When and where are the debates?

Sept. 29: First presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio

Oct. 7: Vice presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 15: Second presidential debate at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida

Oct. 22: Third presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Who are the moderators?

Chris Wallace of Fox News for the first debate

USA Today's Susan Page for the vice presidential debate

Steve Scully of C-SPAN for the "town meeting" debate on Oct. 15

NBC's Kristen Welker for the debate on Oct. 22

What will the debates look like?

First and third debate

The "town hall" debate

Vice presidential debate

How will the coronavirus pandemic impact the debates?

Due to health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ticketing will be extremely limited for all four events. Seating will also promote social distancing.
The CPD said it will follow all CDC, state, county and site health and safety protocols at the four debate sites, with the Cleveland Clinic serving as its health security advisor.
The University of Notre Dame announced in July it would withdraw from hosting the first presidential debate in September due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The venue was rescheduled to Case Western Reserve University.
The second presidential debate was also originally scheduled elsewhere. The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, announced in June that it could not safely hold the debate, so it was moved to the 525,000-square-foot Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.