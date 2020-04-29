Coronavirus California

San Francisco's Presidio garden donates produce to COVID-19 essential workers

By and Timothy Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's harvest time at a secluded garden that even many close neighbors have never seen. Tucked away in a corner of San Francisco's Presidio, the site traces its roots back more than a century.

"It was a large glass greenhouse dating back to 1915 and it had a coal stove," says Presidio garden coordinator Jean Koch.

RELATED: California Grocers Association pleads with shoppers to stop overbuying

The garden is actually just one of eight planting spaces that coordinator Jean Koch manages on the former Army Post. The raised vegetable beds and wooden trellis offer residents a chance to grow their own fresh produce. And over time Koch has also expanded the harvest, well beyond the garden's tiny borders.

"There's lettuce, chard, kale fava beans, peas, carrots, radishes, onions. And part of what I've been doing that past couple years is growing produce for our restaurants and volunteer program," she adds.

Homegrown vegetables and produce, on the menu, until now. Restaurants in the Presidio, like elsewhere, have been shut down by the COVID-19 shelter-in-place. So what to do with the spring harvest?

The garden program is turning its attention and goodwill to a small army of essential employees that are keeping the Presidio safe and running during the crisis. Doing everything from trimming trees to keeping the water running.

"We're the ones who keep it running, the high-voltage guys are here, the water treatment guys are here and the building maintenance people," says Margaret Loo, who's also been designated an essential worker at the Presidio.

RELATED: Bay Area farmers pre-pack produce for easy, safe shopping during pandemic

And now, as a thank you for that hard work, they're being rewarded with a virtual farmer's market. Koch is distributing the harvest to essential workers and garden volunteers. Not letting a single green go to waste. And for many, it's a chance to stretch their culinary legs, at a time when fresh produce is at a premium.

"I've just been making stir-fried greens with the Swiss chard," said one happy produce recipient.

"I really like it with eggs, in quiche, that's tasty," added another.

The produce is free for the workers braving the crisis. The sentiment and appreciation it represents may be harder to put a price tag on.

"We're really grateful to the garden program and their generosity," said one recipient through her black, protective face mask.

Koch returned the feeling.

"It feels great to be able to support our community and essential workers in a small way, but a way I think people really appreciate," Koch said. "Being hard to get out to the grocery store, it's nice that we've got produce that we're growing in our own backyard."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiapresidiofoodcoronavirusgardeningcoronavirus pandemichealth care
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area produce shortage after Safeway employee dies from COVID-19 complications
Bay Area grocery store workers fear for safety amid COVID-19 crisis
Workers push to close supermarkets claiming customers not following COVID-19 rules
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
EXCLUSIVE: Michigan man arrested for N95 mask fraud, Bay Area victims
Self-employed, gig workers can now apply for benefits in CA
'Super Science with Drew': Watch Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Gov. Newsom announces 4 stages to reopen CA businesses, schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NorCal businesses to reopen despite COVID-19 restrictions
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Distillery turns whiskey into hand sanitizer
Gov. Newsom announces 4 stages to reopen CA businesses, schools
NC protesters arrested for violating executive order
Schools surprised by Newsom's announcement about possible July return
EXCLUSIVE: Michigan man arrested for N95 mask fraud, Bay Area victims
Show More
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changing frequencies on Wednesday
Great-grandmother comes home after battle against COVID-19
'Super Science with Drew': Watch Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Self-employed, gig workers can now apply for benefits in CA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News