Thousands gather in Los Angeles for All Black Lives Matter solidarity march led by black LGBTQ+ community

A statement of solidarity was painted on Hollywood's best-known street ahead of the solidarity protest. The mural of towering letters spelling out "ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER" in the colors of the rainbow now sits at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, where the march kicked off at 11 a.m.
RELATED: George Floyd: Artists paint 'Black Lives Matter' in San Francisco
The protest march, which will end at Santa Monica and San Vincente boulevards in West Hollywood, is meant to be a direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism and all forms of oppression.
"You see the different colors, we have everyone involved now. The fact that we have everyone involved... I hope that we can continue on and get some actual change here," said David Easley.
The organization "All Black Lives Matter," whose leaders represent the LGBTQ+ community, teamed up with the company Trailer Park Group to create the mural in preparation for the solidarity march, adding their voices to the fight to end police brutality and racism.
The mural will not stay there permanently and the city plans to find a new home for the installation.
RELATED: Artists paint Black Lives Matter mural on Oakland street
By noon, thousands of people flooded Hollywood Boulevard, carrying signs and waiting for the march to commence.
Just one week ago, Hollywood was the site of a massive protest over the death of George Floyd. An estimated 50,000 people flooded the streets, one of the largest yet seen in Southern California since video surfaced of a Minneapolis officer placing his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes before he died.
"Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera bravely started a movement at the Stonewall Inn in 1969. They stood up to systemic racism and bigotry. We must acknowledge and recognize the many tireless years of service and action by Black LGBTQ+ people," the group said in a statement. "The LGBTQ+ community must extend its support to unite against oppression, police brutality, racism, transphobia, and the many other disparities disproportionately impacting the Black community."
"We are here to amplify Black Queer voices and come together in solidarity. Endorsed by BLM-LA and the Black Advisory Board, the All Black Lives Matter solidarity march aims to bring the community together to peacefully exercise our First Amendment rights and heal together."
RELATED: George Floyd SF Bay Area live updates: Rallies protesting police violence held in SF, Oakland, Vallejo
Protesters are being asked to take protective measures surrounding COVID-19, including wearing face coverings and avoiding large crowds if you are at high risk or displaying symptoms.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
- Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism following the death of George Floyd
- In Their Own Voice: Young, black Bay Area residents react to the killing of George Floyd
- VIDEO: The best and worst moments from Bay Area protests
- WatchGeorge Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
- ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Here's which Bay Area cities are under curfew and what it means
- Jamie Foxx, Rev. Amos Brown speak at peaceful kneel-in at San Francisco City Hall
- 'Rioting is the language of the unheard': Host, comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses racism in America
- SF mayor delivers powerful message at protest with Jaime Foxx
- San Francisco police chief recalls time as LAPD officer during 1992 Rodney King riots, asks residents to 'stay at home'