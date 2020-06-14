Thousands gather in Los Angeles for All Black Lives Matter solidarity march led by black LGBTQ+ community

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6247470" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> No less than thousands of people flooded Hollywood Boulevard for the second Sunday in a row, this time for an All Black Lives Matter solidarity march organized by members of the black LGBTQ+ community.

HOLLYWOOD -- Thousands of people gathered in Hollywood, Los Angeles Sunday for an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by black members of the LGBTQ+ community.A statement of solidarity was painted on Hollywood's best-known street ahead of the solidarity protest. The mural of towering letters spelling out "ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER" in the colors of the rainbow now sits at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, where the march kicked off at 11 a.m.The protest march, which will end at Santa Monica and San Vincente boulevards in West Hollywood, is meant to be a direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism and all forms of oppression."You see the different colors, we have everyone involved now. The fact that we have everyone involved... I hope that we can continue on and get some actual change here," said David Easley.The organization "All Black Lives Matter," whose leaders represent the LGBTQ+ community, teamed up with the company Trailer Park Group to create the mural in preparation for the solidarity march, adding their voices to the fight to end police brutality and racism.The mural will not stay there permanently and the city plans to find a new home for the installation.By noon, thousands of people flooded Hollywood Boulevard, carrying signs and waiting for the march to commence.Just one week ago, Hollywood was the site of a massive protest over the death of George Floyd. An estimated 50,000 people flooded the streets, one of the largest yet seen in Southern California since video surfaced of a Minneapolis officer placing his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes before he died."Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera bravely started a movement at the Stonewall Inn in 1969. They stood up to systemic racism and bigotry. We must acknowledge and recognize the many tireless years of service and action by Black LGBTQ+ people," the group said in a statement. "The LGBTQ+ community must extend its support to unite against oppression, police brutality, racism, transphobia, and the many other disparities disproportionately impacting the Black community.""We are here to amplify Black Queer voices and come together in solidarity. Endorsed by BLM-LA and the Black Advisory Board, the All Black Lives Matter solidarity march aims to bring the community together to peacefully exercise our First Amendment rights and heal together."Protesters are being asked to take protective measures surrounding COVID-19, including wearing face coverings and avoiding large crowds if you are at high risk or displaying symptoms.