black lives matter

Thousands gather in Los Angeles for All Black Lives Matter solidarity march led by black LGBTQ+ community

The protest is in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression.
By Elena Gomez
HOLLYWOOD -- Thousands of people gathered in Hollywood, Los Angeles Sunday for an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by black members of the LGBTQ+ community.

A statement of solidarity was painted on Hollywood's best-known street ahead of the solidarity protest. The mural of towering letters spelling out "ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER" in the colors of the rainbow now sits at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, where the march kicked off at 11 a.m.

RELATED: George Floyd: Artists paint 'Black Lives Matter' in San Francisco

The protest march, which will end at Santa Monica and San Vincente boulevards in West Hollywood, is meant to be a direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism and all forms of oppression.

"You see the different colors, we have everyone involved now. The fact that we have everyone involved... I hope that we can continue on and get some actual change here," said David Easley.

"All Black Lives Matter" painted in Hollywood ahead of solidarity march led by black LGBTQ+ community


The organization "All Black Lives Matter," whose leaders represent the LGBTQ+ community, teamed up with the company Trailer Park Group to create the mural in preparation for the solidarity march, adding their voices to the fight to end police brutality and racism.

The mural will not stay there permanently and the city plans to find a new home for the installation.

RELATED: Artists paint Black Lives Matter mural on Oakland street

By noon, thousands of people flooded Hollywood Boulevard, carrying signs and waiting for the march to commence.

EMBED More News Videos

No less than thousands of people flooded Hollywood Boulevard for the second Sunday in a row, this time for an All Black Lives Matter solidarity march organized by members of the black LGBTQ+ community.


Just one week ago, Hollywood was the site of a massive protest over the death of George Floyd. An estimated 50,000 people flooded the streets, one of the largest yet seen in Southern California since video surfaced of a Minneapolis officer placing his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes before he died.

EMBED More News Videos

An estimated 50,000 people flooded the streets of Hollywood on Sunday for a massive protest over the death of George Floyd.


"Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera bravely started a movement at the Stonewall Inn in 1969. They stood up to systemic racism and bigotry. We must acknowledge and recognize the many tireless years of service and action by Black LGBTQ+ people," the group said in a statement. "The LGBTQ+ community must extend its support to unite against oppression, police brutality, racism, transphobia, and the many other disparities disproportionately impacting the Black community."

"We are here to amplify Black Queer voices and come together in solidarity. Endorsed by BLM-LA and the Black Advisory Board, the All Black Lives Matter solidarity march aims to bring the community together to peacefully exercise our First Amendment rights and heal together."

RELATED: George Floyd SF Bay Area live updates: Rallies protesting police violence held in SF, Oakland, Vallejo

Protesters are being asked to take protective measures surrounding COVID-19, including wearing face coverings and avoiding large crowds if you are at high risk or displaying symptoms.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshollywoodgaylgbtqlgbtq prideblack lives matterprotestracismafrican americanscommunitylgbt
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Woman who called police on SF man stenciling 'Black Lives Matter' on his property apologizes
George Floyd live updates: Rallies protesting police violence held in SF, Oakland, Vallejo
George Floyd live updates: Rallies protesting police violence held in SF, Oakland, Vallejo
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who called police on SF man stenciling 'Black Lives Matter' on his property apologizes
What is Juneteenth?
Ukiah man arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying two men in Sonoma Co.
National Puerto Rican Day Parade celebrates culture, history
SF, SJ, LA police unions unveil plan to root out racist officers
Coronavirus updates: Santa Clara County reports 43 new cases, death toll rises to 151
SF man speaks out after woman confronts him for writing BLM on his home
Show More
Shots fired at CHP officers, investigation underway
Trump rally called 'dangerous move' in age of coronavirus
Police misconduct lawsuits cost taxpayers millions, experts say
Officer charged in Floyd's death eligible for pension money
George Floyd live updates: Rallies protesting police violence held in SF, Oakland, Vallejo
More TOP STORIES News