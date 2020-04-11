Coronavirus

Michigan priest draws squirt gun in fight against coronavirus

DETROIT -- A Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area has taken aim at his parishioners in a bid to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, using a squirt gun to shoot holy water.

Photos posted on social media by the St. Ambrose Church show the Rev. Tim Pelc shooting water into a car window as it stopped by the steps of the church on Easter. He wore a mask, face shield and rubber gloves as further precautions against spreading the coronavirus.

In this April 11, 2020 photo, Rev. Timothy Pelc blesses Easter baskets with holy water from a squirt gun outside St. Ambrose Church in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.

Natalie White via AP



The photos of the priest at the church in Grosse Pointe Park have inspired memes online. One shows the 70-year-old priest amid the fires of hell directing the squirt gun at devil-like figures.

Pelc told BuzzFeed News for an article over the weekend that he was a little concerned about how the Vatican might react when the photos of him squirting holy water began circulating widely on the internet. But, he said, "I haven't heard anything yet."

The idea was to find a way to continue a tradition of blessing Easter baskets despite the pandemic. One photo shows Pelc standing behind a car with its hatchback door up, shooting water at a basket of flowers.

The church and surrounding communities have taken the pandemic seriously, Pelc said. Parishioners have tied blue ribbons on trees at the church for each person who has died of COVID-19 in Michigan. That number is now approaching 5,000.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichigancoronaviruscatholic churchu.s. & worldpriest
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Capital, Western NY regions hit criteria to reopen
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
COVID-19: LA County confirms 29 additional deaths, 694 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area's Specialty's Cafe & Bakery to close permanently amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daly City's Francisco Martin vying for 'American Idol' title in tonight's finale
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Where every Bay Area county stands on Phase 2 of reopening
SF retailer files COVID-19 class action lawsuit against insurance company
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Researchers study if dogs can sniff COVID-19 in humans
Show More
Coronavirus causes myriad of consumer frustrations
Man accused of killing wife, blaming disappearance on COVID-19
'COVID toes': What to do if you see red, sore swellings on feet
'Just let me open up!': Livermore small business owners rally for reopening shops
Obama criticizes COVID-19 response in online graduation speech
More TOP STORIES News