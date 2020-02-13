Arts & Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made surprise visit to Stanford this week, source says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an unannounced stop at Stanford University earlier this week, according to a source close to the Sussexes.

The source says the two met with professors and academics to talk about the new charitable foundation the couple is launching.

They say Prince Harry and Meghan had a brainstorming session but did not elaborate on what they talked about.

According to People, Prince Harry and Meghan flew commercial from Canada, where they have been living since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family, and were greeted by the university's president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne.
