COMPLEX FIRE

Procession held for Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires

EMBED </>More Videos

The body of a firefighter who died battling the Mendocino Complex Fires was escorted from Ukiah to an airport in Santa Rosa by an honor guard, so his remains can be returned to Utah. (KGO-TV)

UKIAH, Calif. --
The body of a firefighter who died battling the Mendocino Complex Fires was escorted from Ukiah to an airport in Santa Rosa by an honor guard, so his remains can be returned to Utah.

Battallion Chief Matthew Burchett of the Draper City Fire Department died Monday after suffering injuries while working near the unincorporated community of Pillsbury.
VIDEO: Procession honors firefighter killed in Complex Fires
EMBED More News Videos

A somber procession took place Wednesday from Ukiah to Santa Rosa for a veteran firefighter from Utah who died on Monday while battling the Mendocino Complex Fires. Here's a look at how Battallion Chief Matthew Burchett of the Draper City Fire Department was honored.



Burchett was transported by helicopter to Ukiah Valley Medical Center but ultimately died of his injuries. He was 42, and had 20 years experience as a firefighter. "As you can imagine, our hearts are heavy as we digest this tragic news," Draper City Mayor Troy Walker said in a statement Tuesday. "Last night, we lost one of our Draper firefighters, a true hero."

RELATED: Utah firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires

California Gov. Jerry Brown also issued a statement about Burchett's death. "Firefighters from across the nation, and world, have selflessly battled California's massive wildfires and sadly today we mourn the loss of one of those heroes," Jerry Brown said.

"Our hearts ache for his wife and young son, family members, loved ones, colleagues with the Draper City Fire Department and the entire state of Utah," Brown said.

Flags in Sacramento will be flown at half-staff in Burchett's honor, Brown said.

RELATED: Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires had extensive experience

The funeral procession began around 2:30 p.m. at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah. It headed to southbound U.S. Highway 101 via North State Street and Lake Mendocino Drive before exiting at Airport Boulevard for the Sonoma County Airport.

A fundraiser for his family has been set up by the Utah Firefighters Emerald Society.

To make a donation to help his family during this difficult time, click here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirefirefighterscaliforniaComplex Firefirefighter killedfirefighter injuredfatal fireNorthern CaliforniaMendocinoUtahSanta Rosa
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
VIDEO: Procession honors firefighter killed in Complex Fires
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fires had extensive experience
COMPLEX FIRE
VIDEO: Fresno firefighters help fight Ranch Fire
VIDEO: Procession honors firefighter killed in Complex Fires
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 363,845 acres, 64 percent containment
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More Complex Fire
Top Stories
CHP announces arrest in crash that killed officer
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship defendant will try to separate cases, per lawyer
VIDEO: Procession honors firefighter killed in Complex Fires
Warriors relive championship magic at film debut in Oakland
Starving, abandoned baby murres washing ashore in Bay Area
Support letters pouring in for couple suspected of sparking Carr Fire
VIDEO: Fresno firefighters help fight Ranch Fire
The North Face is moving from Bay Area to Denver
Show More
Bay Area companies leaving over high cost of living
Mayor to get SJ tattoo if he gets enough retweets
Court: 5-year-old can use cannabis-based medicine at North Bay school
Trial delayed in high-profile Hillsborough murder case
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
More News