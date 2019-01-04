CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Procession to take place for fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh

Newman Corporal Ronil Singh is pictured. (KGO-TV)

NEWMAN, Calif. (KGO) --
A procession will take place to honor the fallen Newman police officer who was gunned down during a traffic stop hours after Christmas Day.

Corporal Ronil Singh's body will travel from Modesto to Newman around 8:30 a.m. Then an Honor Guard Viewing will be held at the West Side Theater between 9 a.m. and noon.
How to donate to family of fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh

The suspect, Paulo Virgen Mendoza, who was previously identified by an alias, was charged with murder Wednesday.

Four others are accused of aiding Virgen Mendoza while he was on the run will be back in court today. Their bail is set at $100,000 each.

