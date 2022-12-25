Caught on camera: Group of 5 women pull off heist at California grocery store

ORANGE, Calif. -- Police in California are searching for a group of thieves who pulled off a wild heist, all captured on video, at a grocery store.

Surveillance footage shows five women enter the Produce World market in Orange on Dec. 17. While three of them distracted store employees with questions, two other women made their way to the back of the market and slipped into an area for employees only.

One of them entered the store's office and carried out an 80-pound safe, which police say contained more than $9,000.

With the other woman's help, they put the heavy safe in a shopping cart, covered it with scarves and coats, and pushed it out the store's front door to a waiting car.

Anyone who might recognize the group of women is urged to call the city of Orange Police Department.