NORTH BAY FIRES

Research project launched to study effects of North Bay Fires on pregnancies

EMBED </>More Videos

A new research project is being launched to study the long-term effect of wildfire smoke exposure from the North Bay Fires on pregnant women. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
His name is Phoenix, as in one who rises from the ashes and that's basically what he did, born just days after the devastating Napa fires last October.

"It was such a scary time here," said Phoenix's mom Amy Whiteford, as she shared a photo she took of the heavy smoke she was subjected to, as flames surrounded the Napa Valley.

RELATED: Sonoma County calls for changes after North Bay fire report

"The fumes were so bad," recalled Whiteford. "It was different from just a wildfire where you are worried about particulate matter, but these were houses and garages that burned, house paint and refrigerators."

Now, eight-month-old Phoenix and his mom are part of a U.C. Davis study designed to examine the impacts of the North Bay fires on pregnant women.

"We have a lot of women that seem to be very interested because I think they're wondering the same things," explained Dr. Rebecca Schmidt, the lead public researcher for the pregnancy study. "What was I exposed to, what am I still being exposed to and what effects this could have on their child?"

RELATED: Cal Fire releases cause of 12 North Bay wildfires

The pregnancy research is part of a larger set of October wildfire studies launched by U.C. Davis with funding from the National Institute of Environmental Health.

Everything from the air to the soils in Napa, Santa Rosa and surrounding areas is being studied.

Phoenix is a happy, healthy baby, but his parents want to learn as much as they can--and maybe help others--by participating.

After all, Phoenix didn't get his name by accident.

"Driving through the ashes I said 'Something good has to come out of this fire,'" said Whiteford, "and I said 'oh, I think there's a word for that...so Phoenix."

For more information on the study or to volunteer, click here.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on the North Bay Fires.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal firePG&ENorth Bay Firesfirepregnancypregnant womansmokewildfirehealthhealth carestudySanta RosaNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sonoma County calls for changes after fire report
Cal Fire releases findings on North Bay fires
Cal Fire releases cause of 12 North Bay wildfires
NORTH BAY FIRES
How big are the Mendocino Complex Fires?
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Firestorm costs add to budget cuts in Santa Rosa
Center in Santa Rosa aims to help over 500 North Bay fire victims
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News