KGO jobs page

Job opening: Prompter/computer operator

Posted: 11/29/21
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- DEPARTMENT: Engineering

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking a Full Time Teleprompter Operator.

REQUIREMENTS:
The successful candidate must be able to work Monday - Friday 4:30am - 1:30pm, occasionally staying late due to breaking news, election coverage or special programming requirements. Candidates must work well under pressure, have a positive attitude and be detail oriented. You must be punctual and have reliable transportation!

Preferred educational experience:
Applicants must have some working knowledge of broadcast equipment and procedures. Ideally you have operated a teleprompter either in school or a broadcast station or video production facility. You must be able to speak and read English fluently. You must be able to sit and perform the job functions for extended periods of time. The Teleprompter Operator must have a basic working knowledge of computers, keyboards and word processing software. This job requires manual dexterity to operate the teleprompter remote hand controls. Applicants with previous teleprompter experience will be strongly considered. College degree preferred. This is a non-union position.

Successful candidates must pass a corporate security background check, be able to provide proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and... The position requires ability to work....


TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 890686BR (Prompter/Computer Operator); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssan franciscoemploymentkgo jobs pagejobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KGO JOBS PAGE
Job opening: Freelance AUTOMATION Newscast Director (Union)
Job opening: Multi-Skilled Producer
Job opening: Multi-Skilled Presenter/Streaming Producer
Job opening: Engineering Management Supervisor
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
COVID-19: SF tightens vaccine, indoor masking mandates
Marin family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests for NYE party
NFL legend, Raiders great John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
Show More
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Fewer support piles under revised SF Millennium Tower fix: Report
Report: Apple hands out $180K bonuses to keep top engineers
CA's COVID test positivity rate quadruples in last 2 weeks
San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show canceled
More TOP STORIES News