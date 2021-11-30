SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- DEPARTMENT: Engineering
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking a Full Time Teleprompter Operator.
REQUIREMENTS:
The successful candidate must be able to work Monday - Friday 4:30am - 1:30pm, occasionally staying late due to breaking news, election coverage or special programming requirements. Candidates must work well under pressure, have a positive attitude and be detail oriented. You must be punctual and have reliable transportation!
Preferred educational experience:
Applicants must have some working knowledge of broadcast equipment and procedures. Ideally you have operated a teleprompter either in school or a broadcast station or video production facility. You must be able to speak and read English fluently. You must be able to sit and perform the job functions for extended periods of time. The Teleprompter Operator must have a basic working knowledge of computers, keyboards and word processing software. This job requires manual dexterity to operate the teleprompter remote hand controls. Applicants with previous teleprompter experience will be strongly considered. College degree preferred. This is a non-union position.
Successful candidates must pass a corporate security background check, be able to provide proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and... The position requires ability to work....
TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 890686BR (Prompter/Computer Operator); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Job opening: Prompter/computer operator
Posted: 11/29/21
KGO JOBS PAGE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News