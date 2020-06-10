ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Mother demands justice for daughter run over during Oakland protest, says 'she nearly died'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The search continues for a hit-and-run driver that ran over a 24-year-old woman during a protest in Oakland last week.Oakland police are investigating after cell phone video shows the victim, Lucie Flynn, hit by what appears to be a tan or gold Honda Accord."It's unbelievable that they would do that to her...it's maddening," Emalee McNally, Flynn's mother told ABC7 in an exclusive interview. "The people who did this need to be found."The accident happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday May 30 at the intersection of 17th and Telegraph in downtown Oakland.Isabel Pineda saw it happen."She was hit by the car, and was on the hood for a couple seconds, and then went under the front and back wheels," said Pineda.Investigators said the driver and passenger in the vehicle immediately drove away."I thought there was no way she could be alive," Pineda said.Flynn is still recovering in the ICU in critical condition."Her lungs were completely crushed... all of her ribs were broken," McNally said, pointing out several other injuries, including her daughter's punctured diaphragm.McNally was unable to see her daughter for nearly a week after the accident due to COVID-19 restrictions."I'm just trying to stay strong for her," she said in tears. "We need to find who did this."Oakland police confirmed there are no leads on any suspects.If you have any information that could help the investigation, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers Unit at 510-777-8572.