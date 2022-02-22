disney+ streaming service

They're 'Louder & Prouder' than ever: Classic animated comedy 'The Proud Family' revived on Disney+

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

'Proud Family' revival on Disney+ celebrates diversity, inclusivity

HOLLYWOOD -- "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is a new chapter in a groundbreaking show. The show's return is more than 20 years in the making, and eagerly anticipated by fans.

The family is reunited in a new Disney+ series, with the voice cast that started it all.

"Once they said we're going to do it I was like 'tell me when!' said Tommy Davison.

"They're asking me am I interested in being part of a reboot and I was like 'what kind of a question is that? Who else is going to play Penny?" said Kayla Pratt.

In this updated version, Penny is a teenager. The world is immensely different and the show is actively embracing it all. There are multiple LGBTQ + characters, including a non-conforming trendsetter, voiced by E.J. Johnson.

"We haven't seen these types of characters, pretty much at all," said Johnson. "Especially in the animated space and with a company as vast and pivotal as Disney. So this is a big deal."

"Louder and Prouder" is shouting real loud about things that are important, said Jo Marie Payton.

"We're saying it's okay to be you.'

Over the course of the season, you'll also hear plenty of familiar voices as guest starts, including Lizzo, Gabrielle Union and Anthony Anderson.

"It's really important how the world sees us," said Davidson.

"It's just so exciting to be back in this vibe and to give people who enjoyed this show even more to enjoy with their kids now," said Pratt.

The revival of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Olivia Rodrigo taking fans on 'SOUR' road trip in new Disney+ film
Disney+ announces 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series premiere date
Disney+ hits 129.8 million subscribers
Here's when 'West Side Story' will be available to stream
TOP STORIES
Lawmakers give Putin permission to use force outside Russia
Giant bear 'Hank the Tank' breaks into another Lake Tahoe home
Kids traumatized after McDonald's road rage attack, mom says
Journalist arrested while covering Sausalito homeless sues police
AT&T shutting down 3G; here's how it can impact you
Sierra snow expected to cause difficult travel conditions
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
Show More
Tahoe gets first snow after 43 days with more on the way
Speed humps installed in SJ neighborhood to slow down drivers
COVID updates: Vallejo to vote on lifting mask mandate
Couple assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Oakland's Little Saigon
16-year-old dies of possible overdose in SF
More TOP STORIES News