MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Full Story
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Building A Better Bay Area - Take Action
7 On Your Side & Friday Free Stuff
I-Team
Localish
ABC7 Original Videos
Feel Good Stories
Weather
DroneView7 Videos
Sports & Dubs On 7
Technology & Business
US & World
Health and Coronavirus
California
Station Info
About ABC7 Bay Area
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
#ABC7Now: Connect with ABC7
Take Action in Your Community
ABC7 Jobs & Internships
Contests, Promotions, & Rules
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
ABC7 Midday Live
ABC7 Specials
Bay Area LIFE
With Authority Podcast
TV Listings
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
KGO
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
App users: For a better experience,
click here to view the story in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Data glitch resulted in 300K unprocessed records, official says
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Flu could 'completely dismantle' holidays, doctor says
Santa Clara Co. sheriff's captain among 4 indicted on bribery charges
One woman's tips for getting through EDD's helpline
How pandemic will influence holiday cards this year
Former Angels employee charged in death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs
Show More
San Mateo Co. health officer calls watch list 'misdirected'
Bay Area school districts share reopening plans
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Map shows how risky it is to gather with friends in your county
Coronavirus live updates: CA surpasses 10,000 deaths
More TOP STORIES News