Pets & Animals

Disabled puppy and pigeon become besties at rescue shelter, becoming an internet sensation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- One normally flies and one stays on the ground, but a pigeon and a puppy are proving friendship can be sparked anywhere.

Herman the pigeon and Lundy the Chihuahua are the cutest duo.

The two became fast friends when they were taken in by The Mia Foundation, a rescue that rehabilitates animals with physical deformities in Rochester, New York.

Herman has neurological damage and can't fly, while Lundy can't walk.

The rescue's founder, Sue Rogers, put them together and they started cuddling almost immediately.

Rogers said she was blown away.

She posted photos of the pair on social media and the foundation raised $6,000 in two days.

Lundy may be going to a new home soon, but many are wondering if they'll also adopt Herman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew yorkshelterpetrescuebirdspet rescueanimalspuppy
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News