15-week-old puppy nearly drowns after being kicked into Myrtle Beach hotel pool

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A man was arrested after reportedly kicking a 15-week-old puppy into a Myrtle Beach hotel pool.

The incident happened over the weekend at the Hilton Ocean Enclave on North Ocean Boulevard.

According to WPDE, an employee flagged down an officer to report the animal cruelty.

A police report states that Dillon Lark, 23, and Kelsey White, 20, entered the hotel pool area with the puppy.

Dillon Lark (left) and Kelsey White (right)



Lark then kicked the female puppy and she fell into the pool.

The puppy could not swim, and the report states she would have drowned if it weren't for others at the pool.

RELATED: Elevated bacteria levels prompt warning for swimmers at public access area in North Myrtle Beach

Reports state the dog did have food and water before the incident and did not appear to be in distress.

However, when an officer touched her, she showed signs of discomfort.

Lark's brother, who was in the hotel parking lot but not named in the investigation, said the dog was suffering from a cracked rib she had from a previous incident.

The puppy was taken to Grand Strand Humane Society for recovery. She has been named Sarah.

Employees said Sarah cannot be put up for adoption because of a pending court case.

Lark was arrested and charged with public intoxication and animal cruelty. He later bonded out.

White was arrested and charged with drinking in public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinaanimal crueltypuppy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News