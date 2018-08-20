Suspects run over woman with car after trying to snatch purse with $75,000 in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video of husband and wife and trying to fight off purse snatchers

HOUSTON, Texas --
A woman about to enter a gas station with a purse containing $75,000 in cash appears to be blindsided by two suspects going after her belongings, setting off a graphic chain of events.

On Friday, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office released video of the victim struggling with the suspects over her purse before she was run over by a suspect's backing car.

RELATED: $40,000 worth of bikes stolen from San Francisco shop

This took place earlier in the day at about 10 a.m. at the Valero on Cypress North Houston at Highway 290.

According to the constable's office, a deputy noticed the scuffle between the suspect, the woman and another man who appeared to be trying to save the victim. At that point, a car backs into the woman and the suspects make off with the purse.

Before the incident, Constable Mark Hermann's office says the suspects followed the woman from a bank on F.M. 1960, where she made a large withdrawal.

RELATED: Teen charged with posing as cop, robbing partially blind man

It is believed that the woman is a co-owner of the Valero store.

The deputy chased the suspects and arrested one of them. The constable's office is looking for additional suspects and another car that was involved in the scuffle.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
purse snatchingrobberywoman injuredu.s. & worldmoneycrimeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Vallejo driver ran over man, dragged him 3/4 mile before realizing it
Recycling crisis causes mountains of waste at Marin Recycling Center
Marin County woman sues church, pastor for alleged sexual abuse
Lawsuit filed against Massage Envy for alleged sexual misconduct by massage therapists
Visalia foster mother accused of severely injuring 18-month-old
Colorado father, Christopher Watts, charged with murder in deaths of his pregnant wife and two daughters
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fire died after retardant drop
Show More
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
California district attorneys to give update on Golden State Killer case
More News