Coronavirus

Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Fighting quarantine fatigue amid stay-at-home orders

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News special correspondent Dr. Alok Patel, along with a lot of other people, are feeling quarantine fatigue. However, statistics show we need to fight through this.

For months, a large majority of people followed all the public health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19. Now with warmer weather and just general frustration with staying at home, people want to go out.

"That fight or flight response that had people focusing on safety guidelines is wearing off," Dr. Patel said. "But we can't let our guard down."

Spikes and record cases are being reported across the country. Yes, that's partly because testing is increasing, but Dr. Patel cites hospitalizations are also increasing again.

Dr. Patel says remind yourself why you're following these measures. Keep washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing when you can.

"Instead of focusing on what we're all losing, let's try to think about what we're going to gain and how many lives we're going to save if we stay strong," Dr. Patel said.

