Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Fighting quarantine fatigue amid stay-at-home orders

CORONAVIRUS NEWS LIVE 3PM: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
For months, a large majority of people followed all the public health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19. Now with warmer weather and just general frustration with staying at home, people want to go out.
"That fight or flight response that had people focusing on safety guidelines is wearing off," Dr. Patel said. "But we can't let our guard down."
Spikes and record cases are being reported across the country. Yes, that's partly because testing is increasing, but Dr. Patel cites hospitalizations are also increasing again.
RELATED: Quarantine fatigue: New study shows many are staying home less during COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Patel says remind yourself why you're following these measures. Keep washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing when you can.
"Instead of focusing on what we're all losing, let's try to think about what we're going to gain and how many lives we're going to save if we stay strong," Dr. Patel said.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here and take a look at all of the Doctor's Note segments from Dr. Alok Patel here
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
