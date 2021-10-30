Politics

Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks, can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties

EMBED <>More Videos

Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks

LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors' advice to cut back on her busy schedule, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

The 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time - including some virtual audiences. But she will be unable to travel to the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 13.

"However, it remains The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November,'' the palace said, noting a major event on the monarch's annual calendar.

The decision comes just days after Elizabeth canceled her planned appearance at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow - a move that dashed the hopes of Britain's Conservative government which is anxious to show the importance of the session to the fate of the planet. The climate conference runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 and her attendance was meant to kick it off in style and splendor.

The news came after the sovereign held virtual audiences Tuesday at Windsor Castle - the first since revelations that her doctors ordered her to rest last week. The sovereign greeted the ambassadors from South Korea and Switzerland during her first technology-aided appearance since she was driven to London's King Edward VII's Hospital on Oct. 20 for "preliminary investigations." She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime the next day and has been taking on light duties since.

The queen underwent the medical tests after she canceled a scheduled trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, and the palace said she had "reluctantly" accepted advice to rest for a few days. The matter was not related to COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthqueen elizabeth
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
'Meta' trademark applicant with sell to Facebook for $20M
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News