7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: PayPal, clergy, and the post office -- three new email impostor scams to watch out for

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you heard about the three latest scams making the rounds? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

The first one comes from PayPal. It's an email and it says they are concerned there's some suspicious activity in your account. All you have to do is give them some personal information and it'll get things fixed up -- so don't fall for that. Any time an email wants your personal information, you should simply contact the agency, the group, the company directly to see if there's actually been a problem.

The second one is the clergy scam. It's been in Protestant churches for quite some time. Now, it's moved over to rabbis. You get an email that says they're helping out some local people and they need some gift cards. Don't fall for it. Call your house of worship directly and see if they need your help.

And then the third one comes from the postmaster general. You'll receive an email that says they have deep concerns because they've got a package that's worth about $100,000 and they want to deliver it to you, but they need some information. The postmaster general is not contacting you. He doesn't need information, and there's no one $100,000 package. So anytime you're asked for a gift card or it seems to good to be true, you know the answer -- it is.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
quick tipconsumer watchscams7 on your sidescamfraudconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: Are you paying for unnecessary car insurance?
QUICK TIP: More veterans allowed to shop on-base starting January 1
QUICK TIP: How to make your claim in a major auto parts class action lawsuit
QUICK TIP: Which hotels have the best rewards?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Underage girl starts GoFundMe campaign
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $750 million in baby powder lung cancer suit, infant carriers are being recalled for a fall risk, and more
7 On Your Side, tax experts answer questions about taxes
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Hwy 101 Peninsula express lanes project to begin tonight
New Hampshire hopes to clarify Dems' unsettled contest
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Woman struck by vehicle near SF nightclub, man arrested
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions Wednesday
AccuWeather forecast: Flirting with record warmth, breezes taper today
Show More
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Santa Clara Co. to declare local health emergency due to coronavirus
Heartbreaking testimony in Nia Wilson murder trial
Mission District residents stunned at timeline for new mental health shelter
Fear, anxiety sets in for cruise passengers under coronavirus quarantine
More TOP STORIES News