R. Kelly expected to enter plea to updated indictment

CHICAGO -- Singer R. Kelly is due in federal court in Chicago Thursday and is expected to enter a "not guilty" plea to an updated federal indictment.

The 13-count indictment includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser and multiple counts of child pornography.

The indictment says the accuser met Kelly around 1997 or 1998, when she would have been 14- or 15-years-old. It says Kelly engaged in sexual contact or sexual acts around that time and several years before she turned 18.

This arraignment is a chance for prosecutors to offer additional details about that new accuser and her allegations against Kelly. The hearing could also be a chance for the U.S. District Judge to push back the trial date which is set for April 27.

Kelly, 53, is facing charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York stemming from alleged sexual abuses of underage girls. Kelly was arrested in July on sex charges and remains behind bars. He denies abusing anyone.

The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial - at which he was acquitted - to get them to change their stories.

In December, he pleaded not guilty via a video feed to added charges in New York that he schemed to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15, in a secret ceremony in 1994.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Previous coverage:
Reworked charges in Chicago cite another R. Kelly accuser in sex abuse case
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after Trump Tower fight on singer's birthday
'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning' premieres on Lifetime
Federal records reveal wide scope of R. Kelly racketeering investigation
R. Kelly hit with new bribery charges in NYC, prosecutors say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoiscelebritycelebrity crimeentertainmentsex abuse against childrenmusicsex abusesex crimes
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Emergency declared in California
Coronavirus concerns: Cruise ship heading to SF held off coast
'Right move' to keep cruise ship from docking in SF, official says
EXCLUSIVE: Here's what possible coronavirus isolation room looks like
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
South Bay woman quarantined for COVID-19 says outbreak impacting business
Bay Area lab using robots, AI to find COVID-19 medication
Show More
North Bay man returns home after coronavirus quarantine
Santa Clara Co. focuses on preventing spread of COVID-19 to seniors
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Newsom slams price-gouging amid coronavirus fears
California Primary Election 2020: Live results from statewide, Bay Area races
More TOP STORIES News