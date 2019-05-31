R. Kelly facing 11 new counts of sex charges in Chicago, according to court docs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5151908" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> R. Kelly was charged Friday with sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois, indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, prosecutors said.

CHICAGO -- Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly is facing 11 new counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse, according to court records.The charges include four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time.The four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts carry maximum terms of 30 years in prison.This is a 30 year pattern of predatory behavior by the worst abuser of women in the history of pop music," said Jim DeRogatis, the author of "Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly."Kelly was already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women years ago, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.The new charges apparently pertain to a single victim, identified in the court filing by the initials "J.P." It isn't clear if she is the same person as one of the initial four accusers who also was identified by the same initials in court documents."Nobody's bringing charges that they can't back up with evidence. We need to completely divest ourselves from this predator in our community," said Oronike Odeleye, co-Founder of #MuteRKelly."When there's smoke there's fire. Activists, survivors have been speaking out against R. Kelly for years," said fellow co-founder Kenyette Barnes.Kelly pleaded not guilty to the original charges and denied any wrongdoing after his February arrest.Kelly's criminal defense attorney Steve Greenberg characterized the new charges to ABC News as "a reindictment on one of the cases," adding ""these 'new' charges are not really new ... just charged differently. Same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts. There are still four cases, not five. And we still expect the same results."