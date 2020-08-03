Job opening: Race & Social Justice, Community Engagement Intern

Race & Social Justice, Community Engagement Intern - San Francisco, CA
The Opportunity
ABC7 (KGO-TV) is the most watched local broadcaster, and serves the largest digital audience, in the San Francisco Bay Area. A driving force for our team is our commitment to coverage and community engagement around race and social justice.
ABC7's goal is to bring you greater perspective on the challenges facing our neighborhoods right now. We promise to dig deeper, find solutions, empower our audience to help influence positive change. Our interns play an important role in our mission to Build a Better Bay Area.
The Team
The Race & Social Justice, Community Engagement intern is part of Disney's Professional Internship program. The intern will learn aspects of broadcast television and digital production skills, with a focus on ABC7's Allies in Action initiative - working to advance community engagement around social justice, solutions and advocacy-based storytelling and audience development.
You'll collaborate remotely with teams on various projects throughout the internship, including News and Programming, while promoting diversity and inclusion within our content and workplace. You'll also communicate directly with our audience members, including community leaders, organizers and allies.
Your Impact
- During the first 30 days: Learn and connect. Understand the company's mission and learn the production workflow in order to contribute to content creation.
- By month three: Support content producers, assist on live programming events, write copy for digital platforms.
- By month six: Produce content with supervision, identify areas where you could bring a fresh perspective.
Talents You Bring to the Team
- Bring your enthusiasm, creativity and professionalism every day.
- Be able to work remotely, collaboratively and independently.
- Be passionate and knowledgeable about diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice issues/principles.
- Show awareness and sensitivity to the needs/concerns of individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds and orientation.
- Be excellent at fact-checking, vetting and researching- specifically for live, premium programming.
- Be an engaging social media marketer.
- Connected to youth-focused local advocacy groups
Our Commitment to Diversity & Building a Better Bay Area
We are dedicated to representing the diverse communities we serve, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. As an equal opportunity employer, we evaluate candidates based on talents, skills and knowledge.
To apply for this internship, visit the Disney Careers page here.