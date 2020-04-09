Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Why is there a racial disparity in deaths caused by COVID-19?

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You've probably seen headlines about racial disparity when it comes to cases and deaths caused by COVID-19.In Wednesdays Doctor's Note, ABC7 Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel explains why this is happening.The numbers in some states are staggering. For example, according to the CDC, African-Americans make up for 40% of fatalities in Michigan but account for just 14% of the population.Dr. Patel breaks it down to two categories: Chronic illness and inequality.Hear more in the video above.