Evan Rachel Wood details Marilyn Manson abuse allegations on eve of HBO documentary release

"So many survivors live in fear of judgment and retaliation and mainly live with shame," Wood told Good Morning America Monday. "And I know because I experienced it. And it was time to stop being silent."
She's known for hit films like "Thirteen" and shows like "Westworld." But in 2018, Evan Rachel Wood took on a new role as an activist for domestic violence and sexual assault victims, testifying twice before lawmakers about what she says was her own personal experience with abuse.
"He broke me down through means of starvation, sleep deprivation, and threats against my life," Wood said.
At the time, she didn't name the person who she said abused her.
"I was too scared," Wood said. "It was made very clear to me that there would be retaliation. And to expose a person in power and who is as high portfolio as he is, clearly is a huge undertaking."
On February 1, 2021, Wood publicly named her alleged abuser as Brian Warner, otherwise known as Marilyn Manson, who she says she met when she was 18 and then dated on and off for more than four years. The new HBO documentary "Phoenix Rising" details her journey to naming him.
Manson responded after, saying: "Horrible distortions of reality," and that his, "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."
"From what I can tell he, he's alluding to the fact that maybe this was just kinky sex," Wood said. "Brian and I did not have a BDSM relationship. We did not have kinky sex. This is not a sexual preference. This is not... that's not what we are talking about here."
The heavy metalist is known for his shock rock and often-controversial persona.
"I don't think the world wouldn't have put him on such a pedestal if they really thought that his act was real," Wood said.
In the film, Wood describes the psychological and physical trauma she claims Warner put her through. In it, she claims Warner raped her, cut her, beat her, and forced her to drink his blood -- all without her consent.
She recalled one of her several attempts to leave him.
"He called me 158 times and cut himself every time I didn't pick up the phone and said he was going to kill himself," Wood said. "This is when people in my life said you need to get a restraining order and I said absolutely not, absolutely not. Getting a restraining order seemed absolutely crazy to me because I was like, you're only going to make him more mad... I went back to his home to try to defuse the situation after he'd been cutting himself and threatening suicide. And I was severely punished."
Earlier this month, Warner filed a lawsuit against Wood and an activist featured in the documentary named Illma Gore, whom he calls Wood's on-again, off-again romantic partner. The complaint claims they used the film project "to recruit, coordinate, and pressure women who had been linked to Warner to make false accusations of abuse against him."
It also alleges, among other things, they impersonated an FBI agent in a "fictitious" letter claiming there was a federal investigation into Warner and that Wood and his other alleged victims were in danger.
In response to the documentary, Warner's attorney released this statement to ABC News, saying in part : "...nothing that Evan Rachel Wood, Illma Gore or their hand-picked co-conspirators have said on this matter can be trusted. This is just more of the same. But, then again, what else would you expect from a group who have spread falsehood after falsehood about Brian..."
"I stand by everything that I've said about the abuse allegations," Wood said.
As to whether the claims against her are false, Wood said: "I don't believe I'm legally allowed to comment on any of the allegations. But I am very confident that I have the truth on my side."
Wood said she was interviewed by the FBI, and last November the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department raided Warner's home. The LASD says its investigation is ongoing. The FBI would not comment. The two-part HBO documentary film "Phoenix Rising" debuts Tuesday, March 15 and March 16 on HBO and HBO MAX.