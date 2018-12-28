Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!: Radio traffic catches exchange after helicopter was forced to land after hitting vulture in Hayward

EMBED </>More Videos

Air traffic caught the exchange that happened as the pilot was attempting to set a helicopter down after hitting a vulture. (KGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
A student helicopter pilot and his teacher walked away after making an emergency landing.

RELATED: Pilot makes emergency landing in Hayward after chopper stuck by vulture

A bird smashed into the windshield and then hit the back propeller which then broke off. This happened at the Skywest Golf Course near the Hayward Executive Airport.

Air traffic caught the exchange that happened as the pilot was attempting to set the helicopter down.

The two pilots were able to walk away uninjured but shaken up.

Airport officials say it is rare to have problems with birds at this airport. The NTSB will also be investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopterhelicopter crashaviationgolfHayward
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pilot makes emergency landing in Hayward after chopper struck by vulture
Top Stories
Thousands attend community vigil for slain officer in Northern California
2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US, dies
TIMELINE: Manhunt for suspected Newman cop killer
Coast Guard members get one-time paycheck next week, future payments uncertain amid government shutdown
NorCal officer's death puts spotlight on illegal immigration
What was San Quentin inmate doing when he escaped?
Suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal captured
East Bay chef changing lives by sharing passion for food
Show More
College football's most die hard fans live atop billboard in SJ
Pilot makes emergency landing in Hayward after chopper struck by vulture
Skyline Tour: Marc Benioff shows us around Salesforce Tower
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7News.com
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
More News