most wanted

Mexican narco kingpin Rafael Caro Quintero, wanted for 1985 killing of DEA agent, captured in Mexico

He had been wanted over the murder of Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, whose capture was dramatized in the Netflix show "Narcos."

This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster for Rafael Caro-Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985. (FBI via AP, File)

MEXICO CITY -- Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, has been captured by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, an official with Mexico's navy confirmed Friday.

This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster for Rafael Caro-Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985.

FBI via AP, File



The source was not authorized to speak publicly and agreed to confirm the action only if not quoted by name. No further details about the capture were immediately available.

Caro Quintero walked free in 2013 after 28 years in prison when a court overturned his 40-year sentence for the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. The brutal murder marked a low point in U.S.-Mexico relations. Quintero was working at the agency's Guadalajara office at the time, after previously working out of the field offices in Fresno, California and his hometown of Calexico, California.

Caro Quintero, the former leader of the Guadalajara cartel, had since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has maintained that he is not interested in detaining drug lords and prefers to avoid violence.

An appeals court overturned Caro Quintero's verdict, but the Supreme Court upheld the sentence. It was too late by then; Caro Quintero was spirited off in a waiting vehicle.

He was on the FBI's most wanted list, with a $20 million reward for his capture through the State Department's Narcotics Rewards Program. He was added to the FBI's top 10 most wanted list in 2018.

Caro Quintero was one of the primary suppliers of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana to the United States in the late 1970s. He blamed Camarena for a raid on a marijuana plantation in 1984. In 1985, Camarena was kidnapped in Guadalajara, allegedly on orders from Caro Quintero. His tortured body was found a month later.

The DEA did not immediately comment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicomexicosearcharrestfugitivefbimost wantedu.s. & worlddrugs
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MOST WANTED
Bay Area man on FBI wanted list in connection to Capitol riots
DNA test reveals woman's dad wanted by FBI for murder
FBI offers $30K for info to arrest man with Bay Area ties
FBI offers $5,000 reward for child sex assault suspect
TOP STORIES
Everything you need to know about monkeypox infection, vaccines, more
Ivana Trump's cause of death released by medical examiner
7-Eleven shootings: Suspects arrested in string of deadly robberies
Suicide prevention hotline number transitions to 988
Person hurt after truck, train collides in Oakland, officials say
Man recovering from monkeypox describes symptoms, experience
Marin Co. confirms 2 new monkeypox cases as CDC addresses concerns
Show More
Join ABC7 at AIDS Walk San Francisco 2022
Thousands of dollars worth of vintage 'Blythe' dolls stolen in Oakland
Approximately $20M worth of drugs seized in Calif.
SF police seize nearly $200K worth of stolen goods from apartment
East Bay artist Rexx Life Raj talks new album, new tour and more
More TOP STORIES News