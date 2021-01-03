Business

Indiana woman starts 'rage therapy,' object-destroying business after challenging 2020

WARSAW, Ind. (KGO) -- An Indiana entrepreneur says her new business is helping folks get the therapy they need this winter after a tough 2020.

RELATED: Beating holiday blues during the pandemic

The company is called Rage Therapy, and Ashley Finney is behind the idea of allowing customers take a baseball bat to breakable objects.

The objective, she says, is for customers to release all that pent-up frustration from the pandemic and a rough year.

RELATED: UC Berkeley lab creates free texting program to help people cope with COVID-19 stress

Finney's concept came to be after the local glass recycler stopped taking glass, as it was too heavy for them to transport to their facilities.

Consequently, she turned glass bottles into targets for destruction and a source of profit.

"If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
a"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessrecyclingeconomysocietymental wellnessu.s. & worldstressfun stufftherapycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' Trump votes
Funeral homes run out of space as COVID rages
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. businesses to close employee break rooms
Bay Area hospitals brace for post holiday COVID-19 surge
To speed up vaccine access, UCSF doctor suggests single doses
Santa Clara Co. businesses to close employee break rooms
Congress opens new session as virus, Biden's win dominate
Show More
WI pharmacist awaiting charges for deliberately spoiling COVID-19 vaccine: officials
Arkansas doctor forgives $650k in medical debt
SJ Kaiser confirms 44 emergency staff infected with COVID-19
Analysts predict new trends in Bay Area rental market
Recall campaign against Gov. Newsom gains momentum
More TOP STORIES News