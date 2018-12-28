Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!: Raido traffic catches exchange after helicopter was forced to land after hitting vulture in Hayward

EMBED </>More Videos

Air traffic caught the exchange that happened as the pilot was attempting to set a helicopter down after hitting a vulture. (KGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
A student helicopter pilot and his teacher walked away after making an emergency landing.

RELATED: Pilot makes emergency landing in Hayward after chopper stuck by vulture

A bird smashed into the windshield and then hit the back propeller which then broke off. This happened at the Skywest Golf Course near the Hayward Executive Airport.

Air traffic caught the exchange that happened as the pilot was attempting to set the helicopter down.

The two pilots were able to walk away uninjured but shaken up.

Airport officials say it is rare to have problems with birds at this airport. The NTSB will also be investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopterhelicopter crashaviationgolfHayward
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pilot makes emergency landing in Hayward after chopper stuck by vulture
Top Stories
NorCal officer's death puts spotlight on illegal immigration
What was San Quentin inmate doing when he escaped?
Community holding vigil for slain officer in Northern California
Pilot makes emergency landing in Hayward after chopper stuck by vulture
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7News.com
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
North Bay firefighters have new tools to discover, find wildfires
Suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal captured
Show More
Emotions run high after suspect accused of killing Newman police corporal arrested
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Nonni's Biscotti, Mamma Chia's Organic Vitality Beverage
End of an Era: Peninsula cobblers closing up shop after 40 years
More News