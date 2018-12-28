A student helicopter pilot and his teacher walked away after making an emergency landing.A bird smashed into the windshield and then hit the back propeller which then broke off. This happened at the Skywest Golf Course near the Hayward Executive Airport.Air traffic caught the exchange that happened as the pilot was attempting to set the helicopter down.The two pilots were able to walk away uninjured but shaken up.Airport officials say it is rare to have problems with birds at this airport. The NTSB will also be investigating.