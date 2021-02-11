Bay Area storm timeline: Rain arrives Thursday before new storm moves in Valentine's Day weekend

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the storm, ranked a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale will bring brief downpours, gusty southerly winds and slick roads for the evening commute.
"We will have light to moderate rain," added Nicco. "The winds, out of the south, will be up to 15 to 20 miles per hour as we begin the evening commute. Those east, west bridges will be a little more impacted."
Thursday's storm could bring anywhere between a quarter to a half-inch of rain.
Red sky in morning.....#BayArea #StormWatch 🌧️🌂 pic.twitter.com/tuZUPCg8U5— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 11, 2021
Nicco says drivers should watch out for possible ponding on the roadways.
"As the front moves through the evening, the winds will be getting up around 25 to 30 miles per hour. They will slowly taper back down to 10 to 20 miles per hour as we wake up tomorrow morning," explained Nicco.
When will the wet weather arrive in your neighborhood?
"4 o'clock, just about everybody will be wet," said Nicco. "As we head into the evening hours there's another round, right along the cold front, that's when we could get some of the downpours. "
Ready for more rain☔️?— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 10, 2021
Check out newest details & timing of our next storm🌧️#StormWatch #BayArea pic.twitter.com/FA48c1rV5m
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the storm be in the East Bay and South Bay around 11 p.m.
The storm is expected to dry up by Friday morning before another one moves in over Valentine's Day weekend.
"Saturday morning, we will have a quick shot of some very light showers," said Nicco. "By Saturday afternoon it will be partly cloudy."
As for Valentine's Day on Sunday? Nicco says, as of right now, there is no rain in the forecast during the day.
"It will be partly sunny for the afternoon hours, the rain won't roll in until closer to midnight with a better chance of some wet weather on Monday," added Nicco.
Monday's storm is also ranked a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
