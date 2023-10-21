TIMELINE: Level 1 light storm coming Sunday with scattered showers

It is a quiet start to the weekend with clouds increasing throughout the day before light, scattered showers tomorrow.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunday we are tracking a cold front that will cross the Bay Area and bring light, scattered showers to the region.

This is a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

Showers will arrive before sunrise on Sunday and an isolated thunderstorm is possible in the early afternoon.

Showers should exit between 5 pm-8 pm Sunday.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Rainfall estimates will range from a few hundredths to as much as half an inch.

Highs on Sunday range from the low 60s to the low 70s.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live