TIMELINE: Level 1 light storm coming Sunday with scattered showers

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Saturday, October 21, 2023 5:22PM
It is a quiet start to the weekend with clouds increasing throughout the day before light, scattered showers tomorrow.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunday we are tracking a cold front that will cross the Bay Area and bring light, scattered showers to the region.

This is a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

Showers will arrive before sunrise on Sunday and an isolated thunderstorm is possible in the early afternoon.

Showers should exit between 5 pm-8 pm Sunday.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Rainfall estimates will range from a few hundredths to as much as half an inch.

Highs on Sunday range from the low 60s to the low 70s.

Live Streams
ON NOW