storm

Bay Area residents brace for strongest storm this season

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A level 3 storm is forecasted to bring an atmospheric river to the Bay Area on Tuesday.

LIVE: Track rain, wind with Live Doppler 7

As the rain and wind move in, residents are preparing for the worst. ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says flooding, falling trees and mudslides are possible.

ABC7 News reporter Amy Hollyfield was in San Francisco to find out how people are bracing for the strongest storm this season.

The Department of Public Works has been passing out 9,000 sandbags to residents who need them and employees are out in full force adding temporary flood barriers on city streets that are known to flood.

EVACUATIONS: Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz County ahead of storm, possible mudslides

The city is also prepared to close the following COVID-19 test and vaccination sites early:

  • Portrero Hill Health Center closing at 12 p.m.

  • Embarcadero testing site closing at 4 p.m.

  • City College vaccination site closing at 12 p.m.

See more city information on testing sites here.

STORM TIMELINE: Torrential rain, powerful winds nearing Bay Area

Officials with public works ask residents to report dangerous trees or clogged storm drains to 311.

"If you have a broom handy, please sweep up your leaves and litter in front of your home or business," officials add.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscooaklandsanta rosanapasanta cruzsan josehalf moon baylafayettemount diablowindbay areaaccuweathersnowstormweatherrainforecaststorm damagecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
I-5 at Grapevine reopened, CA preps for Atmospheric River
Evacuations ordered in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties ahead of storm
Storm timeline: Heavy rain, strong winds nearing Bay Area
Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz Co. over mudslide fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CA explains changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
Storm timeline: Heavy rain, strong winds nearing Bay Area
Storm could bring 7 feet of snow, 100 mph winds to the Sierra
Evacuations ordered in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties ahead of storm
LIVE: Track rain, wind in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Here's what's reopening in every Bay Area county this week
Biden orders end of federally run private prisons
Show More
CA nurses, doctors, and lawmakers question move to open up.
Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial
I-5 at Grapevine reopened, CA preps for Atmospheric River
SJPD says man suspected of violence was unarmed when officers shot him
AccuWeather forecast: Strongest storm of the season today through tonight
More TOP STORIES News