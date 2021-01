Bay Area residents brace for strongest storm this season

Portrero Hill Health Center closing at 12 p.m.



Embarcadero testing site closing at 4 p.m.



City College vaccination site closing at 12 p.m.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A level 3 storm is forecasted to bring an atmospheric river to the Bay Area on Tuesday.As the rain and wind move in, residents are preparing for the worst. ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says flooding, falling trees and mudslides are possible.ABC7 News reporter Amy Hollyfield was in San Francisco to find out how people are bracing for the strongest storm this season.The Department of Public Works has been passing out 9,000 sandbags to residents who need them and employees are out in full force adding temporary flood barriers on city streets that are known to flood.The city is also prepared to close the following COVID-19 test and vaccination sites early:See more city information on testing sites here. Officials with public works ask residents to report dangerous trees or clogged storm drains to 311."If you have a broom handy, please sweep up your leaves and litter in front of your home or business," officials add.