Bay Area forecast: Rain on the way after nearly 40 consecutive days of dry weather

It won't be a lot, but it's coming.
"It only takes 1/100 of an inch to stop this streak," said Nicco. We should get more than that, but don't expect a downpour."
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows a cold front rolling into the Bay Area Friday night.
"There's a chance of drizzle Friday evening, possibly light rain Saturday morning before it clears late Saturday afternoon," said Nicco.
The Bay Area needs the rain after a dry start to the year.
"It will be 38 consecutive days without rain -- up until Friday. Our high resolution models are starting to grasp the change of rain," said Nicco. "I have my fingers crossed, hopefully you do too."
There's more rain on the way next week.
Welcome to our 36th consecutive day without rain.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) March 4, 2020
Rain (albeit light) looking more likely Saturday.
Here's your 7 day forecast: https://t.co/vSp5PQ1iN9 pic.twitter.com/EWUeccqVGK