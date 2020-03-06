Weather

Storm system heading to the Bay Area could bring 5 days of rain

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Storms may bring five days of wet weather to Bay Area after dry start to rainy season.

New storm system heading to the Bay Area could bring five days of rain, says Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

On Saturday, the Bay Area will be hit with a "1" on the Storm Impact Scale, followed by more chances of rain on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
