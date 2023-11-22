Rainbow Bridge between US, Canada closed following explosion: Sources

The incident near Niagara Falls involved a vehicle crossing into the U.S.

The Rainbow Bridge connecting the U.S. and Canada at Niagara Falls, New York, has been closed after a vehicle explosion, according to the FBI and local authorities.

The Niagara Falls mayor's office said the incident involved a vehicle crossing into the U.S. from Canada.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's closely monitoring the situation.

The FBI is at the scene.

FILE - The Rainbow Bridge spans the Niagara River and connects Niagara Falls, N.Y., left, to Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Ron Rienas, GM of the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority, told ABC News all four Canada-U.S. bridges over the Niagara River have been closed out of an abundance of caution while the Rainbow Bridge investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.