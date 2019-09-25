Ranch evacuated after vegetation fire breaks out in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A brush fire has broken out in Napa County near Capell Valley Road and Lake Berryessa.

The fire is not far from a large ranch called R-Ranch at the Lake which is currently being evacuated.

Cal Fire says they received a call at 3:09 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire has now burned at least 3 acres.

Cal Fire says multiple air and ground crews are responding.

