Ransacked: Vandals trash campus of two Oakland elementary schools

OAKLAND (KGO) -- Someone trashed the campus shared by two Oakland elementary schools and the damage is extreme.Video from Manzanita Community School and Manzanita SEED shows paint splattered in hallways and on walls and books tossed in a corridor. The damage looks like it took hours.John Sasaki, spokesperson for the Oakland Unified School District, tells ABC7 News the vandal or vandals broke 11 windows as well as some computers. Sasaki says some computers may have been stolen, too.Based on the pattern, teachers believe the vandals checked every single door and gained access to rooms that are normally unlocked. The staff room was ransacked. Food from the refrigerator was tossed to the ground and walls were covered in peanut butter.It's unclear when the damage was done, however some of the paint was still wet when students returned to class Tuesday morning. Tuesday was the first day of class since March 22. The schools were closed for Spring Break the week of March 25 and for Cesar Chavez Day on April 1.The vandalism did not keep students from learning Tuesday. None of the classrooms was damaged so students were still able to attend class.