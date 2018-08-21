Rape reported on Stanford University Campus

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) --Stanford is letting students know about a reported rape on campus.
In a crime "alert" the university says a woman reported she was sexually assaulted at an undisclosed location on campus either in the evening hours of August 19 or early morning on August 20.
RELATED: Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction
The woman says her attacker used force.
The crime alert does not say whether the woman was a student.
The school is urging anyone with information about the crime to come forward.
Under the federal Jeanne Clery Act, Stanford is required to issue a "timely warning" about crimes posing a serious or ongoing threat to the campus community.
Stanford is still on summer break, the fall quarter starts for undergraduates on September 24th.