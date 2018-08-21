Rape reported on Stanford University Campus

Stanford is letting students know about a reported rape on campus.In a crime "alert" the university says a woman reported she was sexually assaulted at an undisclosed location on campus either in the evening hours of August 19 or early morning on August 20.The woman says her attacker used force.The crime alert does not say whether the woman was a student.The school is urging anyone with information about the crime to come forward.Under the federal Jeanne Clery Act, Stanford is required to issue a "timely warning" about crimes posing a serious or ongoing threat to the campus community.Stanford is still on summer break, the fall quarter starts for undergraduates on September 24th.