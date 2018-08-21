Rape reported on Stanford University Campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Stanford is letting students know about a reported rape on campus.

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) --
Stanford is letting students know about a reported rape on campus.

In a crime "alert" the university says a woman reported she was sexually assaulted at an undisclosed location on campus either in the evening hours of August 19 or early morning on August 20.

RELATED: Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction

The woman says her attacker used force.

The crime alert does not say whether the woman was a student.

The school is urging anyone with information about the crime to come forward.

Under the federal Jeanne Clery Act, Stanford is required to issue a "timely warning" about crimes posing a serious or ongoing threat to the campus community.

Stanford is still on summer break, the fall quarter starts for undergraduates on September 24th.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stanford universityBrock Turnerrapeattempted rapesexual assaultcrimeStanford University
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss arrest of suspect in Mollie Tibbetts case
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Bay Area friends devastated after body found in search for Mollie Tibbetts
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Fairfield crash blocks lanes on I-80 where CHP officer died
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Show More
Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen reaches plea deal, ABC News reports
More News