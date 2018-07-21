Rapper Offset, husband of Cardi B, arrested on felony gun charges

MARK OSBORNE
Rapper Offset, a member of the trio Migos and the husband of hip-hop star Cardi B, was arrested on Friday afternoon on gun and drug charges after his Porsche was pulled over for making an illegal lane change.

The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and his bodyguard, Senay Gezahgn, were pulled over in Jonesboro, Georgia, for the illegal lane change when Clayton County police searched his 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera and found a gun and less than one ounce of marijuana, according to Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB.

Officers found three guns in the car and over $107,000 in cash, WSB reported.

Cephus, 26, was charged with making an improper lane change, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, according to jail records.

His bodyguard, Gezahgn, 27, was also charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a weapon during a crime, records show.

Both men are still being held at Clayton County jail.

Offset has had numerous run ins with law enforcement over the past few years. He spent time in jail in 2013 and 2015 after previous felony drug and weapons charges, according to Rolling Stone. He spent eight months in jail in 2015, and is currently serving five years of probation.

He was also arrested for driving with a suspended license in 2016.

Offset married Bronx-born rapper Cardi B in September 2017, and the two had their first child, named Kulture Kiari Cephus, earlier this month. Cardi B announced the birth on Instagram. Offset has three more children from previous relationships.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Coworkers discover mother of four killed in Richmond apartment, no suspects named
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
Famous SF bakery in the Mission District set to close next month
Protest video has critics seeking SJ's Independent Police Auditor to resign
Sandoval homers to back Rodriguez as Giants beat A's 5-1
Evacuations ordered as Ferguson Fire gets close to Yosemite
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Show More
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Mystery of wedding ring found on beach one step closer to being solved
9 family members among 17 dead in Missouri boat accident
Photos of Pres. Trump pop up if you Google 'idiot'
Tesla fends off reports that customers are canceling Model 3 pre-orders
More News