Rapper YG is registered owner of SUV involved in shootout, chase from Compton to Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Authorities investigated a deputy-involved shooting in Compton that led to a pursuit, which ended in Inglewood, and Eyewitness News has learned that a popular rapper owns the car that was involved.Compton native and rapper YG, also known as Keenon Jackson, is the registered owner of the black Cadillac Escalade. It's unknown if he was in the SUV at the time.Detectives initially responded to a deputy-involved shooting in the 400 block of West Spruce Street in Compton at about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Deputies had first responded to a report of a reckless DUI suspect.A man was killed at the scene, and authorities believe he was an innocent bystander. Lt. Derrick Alfred said it appeared the victim was caught in the crossfire.Following the shooting, a pursuit ensued and ended in Inglewood.Sheriff's officials said more shots were fired, with the suspects firing at deputies during the chase and at the sheriff's helicopter, which was not hit.A patrol car's windshield was seen riddled with bullets. One deputy, who was treated and released, suffered minor injuries after being shot during the pursuit.The suspect vehicle had "aftermarket bulletproof glass" and armor, authorities said.At least one person was detained. It is believed there is one suspect who is outstanding.