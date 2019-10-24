RAW VIDEO: Kincade Fire rages out-of-control in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- Sonoma County Sheriff's Office officials said no new evacuations have been ordered as they wait for Cal Fire officials to gauge which direction the 10,000-acre, out-of-control Kincade Fire moves early Thursday morning.The fire has surged from being 300-400 acres around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to 5,000 acres around 1 a.m. Thursday and then 7,000 acres a little more than one hour later, per fire officials.The National Weather Service said as of 2 a.m., conditions in the area of the fire showed temperatures in the 70s to 80s, with relative humidity in the single digits. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.Sgt. Juan Valencia said there are still no reports of injuries or structure damage after the blaze was first reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in rural Sonoma County off Kincade Road east of Cloverdale.Per its outage website, PG&E had shutdown power in the area a few hours prior around 5 p.m. for its Planned Safety Power Shutdown due to high fire danger weather.A PG&E spokesperson said the company is aware of the blaze andthat power in the area had been shutdown to 27,837 customers in the area around 3 p.m. Wednesday for the safety shutdown."The Kincade fire is near the PSPS footprint, and we are working to gather additional information," the statement read.A Geyserville Fire Protection District Facebook post reported that power lines were reported down at the time of the blaze, but a PG&E spokesperson couldn't confirm or deny if there had been reports of downed power lines in the area prior to the fire and referred questions to Cal Fire.A dispatcher for the fire district also referred questions to Cal Fire, who didn't immediately return calls seeking comment early Thursday.Valencia said residents are advised to call 211, not 911, for information on the fire. He said 911 should only be used to report a life-threatening emergency.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has ordered mandatory evacuations and warnings as of 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Residents on Red Winery Road, all of Alexander Mountain Road, state Highway 128 from Geysers Road to River Road including the Red Rock Casino and all roads off River Road have been ordered to leave. Two evacuation centers are available to evacuees at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Rd. in Windsor and the Healdsburg Community Center at 1557 Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg.In addition, residents of Geyserville and in north Healdsburg are under an evacuation warning. A Healdsburg resident reported the smell of smoke in town.